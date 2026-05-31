The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has congratulated Biafrans for observing Saturday’s sit-at-home exercise in commemoration of the 59th anniversary declaration of Biafra by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu in 1967.

Leader of the MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, in a statement in Enugu, extended heartfelt appreciation to the people of Biafra for their unwavering commitment to honouring the memory of Ojukwu and those who fought for the restoration of Biafra.

The exercise, marked every May 30, witnessed partial compliance in Enugu.

But Madu stated, however, that the voluntary sit-at-home observance, which it called, demonstrated “your deep respect and remembrance of the sacrifices made for the Biafran cause”.

He continued: “Your solidarity and unity today reaffirm our collective determination to honour our history and preserve our heritage.

“We salute your resolve and dedication, as we continue to strive for a better future for all Biafrans through MASSOB principles of non-violence in Biafra self determination activism.

“Your love and dedication exercised today will never be forgotten. MASSOB will always be steadfast and unrelenting in our long walk to freedom”

He reiterated the passionate call and directives to churches in Biafraland to observe memorial services, prayers and thanksgiving to God Almighty for keeping Biafra.