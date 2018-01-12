Buhari thanks Nigerians as son leaves hospital

President Muhammadu Buhari and his family on Friday thanked all those who identified with them after the bike accident that involved their son, Yusuf, in Abuja on December 26.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the first family said prayers rendered by those within and outside the country let to their son being discharged from hospital.

“We thank Nigerians from all walks of life, both within and outside the country, leaders of many foreign countries, groups, organisations, individuals, and many others, who prayed, visited, sent messages, and generally stood by us at the trying time,” the family said, praying that almighty Allah would reward them all.

Adesina confirmed that Yusuf was discharged from Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, on Friday, following what the Chief Medical Director described as his “extremely speedy response to treatment.”

The presidential spokesman had earlier in the day issued a statement indicating that Yusuf’s health had improved remarkably and he was ready to be discharged.

He had said the news of Yusuf’s improved health and imminent discharge was contained in a statement dated January 12, 2018, by the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Felix Ogedegbe.

He reproduced Ogedegbe’s statement which also denied media reports that the President’s wife, Aisha, also suffered shock and was treated at the hospital.

He also quoted the report as saying that there was also no truth in the report that Yusuf was involved in the accident alongside his friend.