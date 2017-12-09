Cop in custody for shooting Delta poly student over N1000 – Police Commissioner

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the fleeing policeman who allegedly shot a student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Sofia Ogogo, and a civil servant, Victor Emeagwai, at a checkpoint in Ibusa, close to Asaba, the state capital..

The arrest of the fleeing officer, Sgt. Sampson Abuo (F/No. 424188) was confirmed by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, in a statement issued on Friday by the command.

Abuo in company with four other policemen at a checkpoint had flagged down the Toyota Corolla Ogogo travelling in along Ibusa Market when the incident happened.

According to the State Police Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, on Friday, the Police Officer in charge of the division and the ASP who led the team to the checkpoint had also been queried by the command over the incident.

Ibrahim in the statement vowed that the command under his watch would ensure that justice was served in the unfortunate incident.