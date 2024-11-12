Killer-cultists terrorizing Ekpeye kingdoms in Ahoada East and West local government areas of Rivers State have regrouped with stronger fire power against residents of the area, after they were earlier dislodged by the police.

The cultists, who are confederates of the late dreadful David Okpala, better known as 2 Baba, killer of the DPO of Ahoada Police Division, Superintendent Bako Angbashim, were driven out of their stronghold after committing the heinous act.

But the outlaws were said to have since resumed their nefarious activities in the area since January, with over 50 allegedly fortified ‘Civilian-Generals’ taking the lead.

Orashi National Congress (ONC), comprising Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Abua/Odual, Ahoada West and Ahoada East LGAs has condemned the renewed cult related killings in Ahoada, noting that nine people were killed in a week.

The President of ONC, Comrade Emeni Ibe, said the killings were as a result of a cult supremacy clash, stating that their activities are fast spreading to all parts of Ahoada.

He said: “The renewed cult activities, killing and kidnapping is not what we are expecting at this time.

“Within two weeks, about nine persons have been killed in Edeoha, Upata. Edeoha is about five people, Ihuoro is three, and Iheaba two.

“We understand that it is cultism. Some of the cultists who are unrepentant are showing their supremacy.

“Before it was happening only in Akoh Kingdom, but now it has spread to Upata and other parts of Ahoada.”

Ibe stated that after the killing of Angbashim, policemen in the area have been careful in their operations.

He added that the people need a local security outfit, Ekpeye Security Planning and Advisory Committee, ESPAC that would back the police in combating cultism in the area.

“Police are skeptical. They are doing their best, but that is not enough. The area needs internal security arrangement.

“The internal security arrangement was put together by the traditional institution, that is, the traditional rulers in all the kingdoms of Ahoada to revive Ekpeye Security Planning and Advisory Committee, ESPAC.

“The arrangement we have in place now is not sufficient. The boys are unrepentant. They have vowed to make the area hot.

“The recent political crises in the state fueled this uprising. Politicians are comfortable with these things that are happening in Ahoada East.

“The cultists are operating with sophisticated weapons, while the ESPAC operatives are using hunting guns. They are not equipped.

“Those cultists believe in fortification, these ESPAC should also be fortified. It worked in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni; it will also work in Ekpeye.”

Ibe revealed: “Around Odjiabede, some of these boys stopped some people who were travelling from Ahoada to Abua, collected their motorcycles, kidnapped about four of them and collected ransom of N50,000 and N100,000 from some of them.

“The boys, as we speak are, regrouping to attack more communities in Ahoada. We want the police to be aware of this.

“If the government fails to take action, these boys will hold the communities to ransom. We are appealing to the government and the Police not to be reactive to issues like this.

“They should be on ground to know what is happening and not wait for attacks to happen before they respond. They are operating within Idoke, Edeoha, Ikata, Ochigba, Okporowo, and Odjiabede.”

Mr. Hector Chinem, a resident of the community and spokesman of Igbu Akoh Youth Congress, noted that when 2Baba was killed, not all his foot soldiers were killed.

Lamenting the sad turn of events in the area, he said: “As it is now, everybody is sleeping with one eye open because we don’t know the next community and the people they will unleash mayhem on.

“At the death of 2Baba, not all his boys were decimated. As I speak, we have eight of 2Baba’s boys at Igbaku and about 15 others, who ran away from 2Baba’s camp at Upata kingdom. We have three of them at Igbudiya. There are many of them.

“What the Police under Disu (transferred) neutralised were the major men. But these other ones are still with the arms and living freely.

“They have come back to operate at will since they noticed that the police have relaxed. For now, in Ahoada East, apart from the police, every other security agency is just lying low. Now that the police have also laid low, nothing is happening.”

Chinem added: “About 20 persons have been killed in three months. Many of the people they killed were taken away.

“You will not see their corpses. They will go to a house, knock and carry the person. We hear they bury most of them alive.

“We have over five cases that we don’t even know their whereabouts. Israel Isaiah, one of the people they took, has not been seen for more than three months now.

“The two guys who did this are moving freely in the community. Their concern now is that they want to clear all the people working with the police.”

Chinem, who urged the state governor to give attention to the issue in Ahoada, as well some members of his cabinet over the happenings in their LGA, Ahoada East, said: “It is affecting our trading life. It is affecting agriculture.

“People don’t go to farms. Strangers don’t come to the community again. If you have a farm, they go and harvest it without you saying anything. If you talk, they take your life. There is hunger in our land.

“My call to the governor is that he should not compromise, but he should pay attention to the issues in Ahoada. He should also query some of the people working with him.

“With what is happening, people will no longer return home for Christmas. Those who had the intention to come home will no longer come home.” – Vanguard.