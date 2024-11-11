Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen led Galatasaray to a crucial 3-2 home victory against Samsunspor, extending their lead at the top of the league to five points.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with a powerful header, setting the tone for an intense battle at the Galatasaray stadium.

His leaping header into the right post gave the hosts an early advantage and ignited the home crowd.

In the 26th minute, Osimhen had a second opportunity but missed, sending a header over the bar from a prime position near the penalty spot.

Samsunspor found a way back into the game in the 48th minute when Davinson Sanchez’s foul led to a penalty. Olivier Ntcham converted with ease, slotting the ball down the center to level the score at 1-1.

Galatasaray quickly regained control. In the 55th minute, a rebound landed at Osimhen’s feet, and he struck again with a powerful header, restoring the lead for Galatasaray at 2-1.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure, with efforts from Baris Alper Yilmaz and Abdulkerim Bardakci narrowly missing the mark.

Michy Batshuayi extended Galatasaray’s lead to 3-1 in the 85th minute, finding space in the box and placing a shot into the bottom right corner.

Samsunspor fought back in stoppage time, earning a second penalty following a VAR review. Youssef Ait Bennasser converted in the 93rd minute, closing the gap to 3-2.

Despite the late pressure, Galatasaray held on to secure the win, cementing their place at the top of the table.

Osimhen’s double was pivotal in the hard-fought victory, underscoring his importance to Galatasaray’s title aspirations this season.