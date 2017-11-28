Dangote is pride of black race, says Kano governor

President/CE, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been described as the ‘Pride of the Black Race’.

Governor of Kano state, Dr. Umar Ganduje, who was speaking at Dangote Special Day, recently, said Nigeria is lucky to be blessed with someone like Aliko Dangote, who has made Nigeria and indeed, Africa proud in different ways.

Represented by state Commissioner of Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism, Ahmad Rabiu, the Governor said Dangote is synonymous with development given the giant strides recorded in the different sectors of the economy.

“Dangote Group and Dangote Foundation have touched lives in the different states in Nigeria and beyond. There is no household that does not use Dangote product. Everywhere you go, there are Dangote products and services from which many are benefitting.

“Many sectors of the economy have been boosted- infrastructure, agriculture, the mining sector, health, education etc. Dangote is surely a man of the people”

Governor Ganduje expressed gratitude to the foremost industrialist for his contribution and support to the fairs conducted by Kano state over the years, many of which recorded immense success.

He said there is no doubt that the38th Kano International Trade Fair will also be a success because Aliko Dangote is involved.

He called on leaders, wealthy individuals and organisations to emulate his unique qualities for a better society by making life a lot easier for the people especially at the grassroots.