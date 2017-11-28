Related Articles
Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (3rd left) with the Corporate Affairs Director of Uniliver Nigeria PLC, Solomidayo George (2nd left), and other staff of the company during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
November 23, 2017
Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (middle), with the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe (6th left); CEO, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma (6th right); and other staff of FAAN during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, at the weekend.
November 20, 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari (middle); with Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu, 2nd right); Rochas Okorocha (Imo, right); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi, 3rd left); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia, 2nd left); Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige (left); former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo (2nd left, behind) acknowledging cheers from the crowd when President Buhari arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on his way to Ebonyi and Anambra States for official engagements, Tuesday.
November 14, 2017