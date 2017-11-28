Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with the National Chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus (2nd right); former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (2nd left) and Rt. Hon. Augustine Okpara (3rd left), others, after Prince Secondus addressed the state’s delegates to the December 9 National Convention, in Enugu, yesterday.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), condoling with Senator Gil Nnaji (right), and his family members during the requiem mass for Princess Anne Nnenna Nnaji (late wife of the senator), at Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, yesterday.