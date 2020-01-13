EFCC freezes Shehu Sani’s accounts – Aide

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts of ex-lawmaker, Shehu Sani, according to his spokesman.

This is just as the former Kaduna-Central lawmaker’s detention has entered the 14th day.

In a statement on Sunday, Suleiman Ahmed, Senior Special Adviser to Sani, said the EFCC was not being sincere over the investigation of his principal.

The EFCC had on December 30, 2019, arrested Sani for allegedly collecting $24, 000 (N8.6m) from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors who was under investigation by the EFCC.

The money, according to the EFCC, was handed to the former lawmaker after promising Dauda that he would use the money to bribe the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu,

Although the former lawmaker denied the allegation, the anti-graft agency insisted he had questions to answer.

The commission also alleged that Sani collected money from someone with the promise to use it to bribe the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, an allegation both Sani and the CJN have denied.

In the statement, Sani’s aide accused the EFCC of bias in his principal’s case.

He said Sani, who is a fierce critic of the President, Maj.Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), was being persecuted and subsequently berated the acting EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, for trying to deceive Nigerians on the issue.

Ahmed said, “Mr Orilade, what is the connection between allegations of extortion of $25,000 and then searching his residence, blocking his accounts and forcing him to declare his assets?

“What can you say on the allegation that the accuser of Shehu Sani can neither read nor write; that it was the EFCC that guided him on what to say?

“We have it on record that Shehu Sani’s accuser has no pending case with the Supreme Court, how did he give Shehu Sani bribe to give the CJN?

“We have it on record that Shehu Sani’s accuser has no pending or ongoing case with the EFCC, how did he give Shehu Sani bribe to give the EFCC or its chairman?

“It is not enough posting statement about Shehu Sani. If you have any evidence or fact, why not post it now?”