2023: Maku denies plan to float new party with Atiku, Tinubu

The National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, has described as fake news reports that he has met with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu among others, to float a new political platform ahead of 2023.

Maku, a former minister of information, dismissed the speculation yesterday while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Wakama, Akun Development Area, Nasarawa State.

Maku, a 2019 APGA governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, urged his supporters and other Nigerians to disregard the reports in its totality in the interest of peace.

“Please disregard such report. It’s the fakest news of the year promoted by some frightened detractors in Nasarawa State who are scared of the widespread popularity of APGA.

“I haven’t met Asiwaju Tinubu for years and I am in APGA by choice having considered all the other options.

Maku, who said that his mandate kidnappers in Nasarawa were scared of his bright future, while calling on APGA supporters to remain firm and support the party to enable the party come victorious in future elections.

The former minister also urged his supporters and other well-wishers not to be provoked by the fake news but to continue to be law-abiding and respect constituted authorities for development to thrive.