Supreme Court decides Tambuwal, Ihedioha, other five governors’ fate today

There is anxiety in seven states ahead of today’s consideration of the governorship electoral petition by the Supreme Court.

Supporters of Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal and Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha are awaiting the verdict of the apex court with bated breath.

The other governors whose cases are to be considered today are Abdullahi Ganduje Kano; Simon Lalong, Plateau; Samuel Ortom, Benue; Bala Muhammed, Bauchi and Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa..

Although the Supreme Court only sent a hearing notice to the lawyers, the apex court might deliver its verdict. This was the same way it happened last week when the decision on some states were delivered unexpectedly.

Besides, the legal litigation time has almost elapsed.

The police are on red alert in Sokoto. It has deployed 1000 men to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Kaoje said: “We are on a 24-hour red alert and we are on standby round the clock, 24/7. We will not waiver in our sustained routine and surprise tactics to keep the peace.

“We will leave no stone unturned in keeping the state safe and secure for all law-abiding residents to conduct their lawful businesses.”

He added that the policemen would remain on the streets in line with a recent directive by the Police headquarters .

In Imo, the PDP and the APC expressed optimism that today’s judgment would favour them.

The key issue to be determined by the Supreme Court in this case is whether Ihedioha won two-thirds of votes in two-thirds of the local governments in the state.