Ekiti PDP: Kolapo Olusola names Deji Ogunsakin as guber running mate

May 12, 2018 0

The immediate past chairman of Ado Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr. Deji Ogunsakin, has been announced as the running mate to People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

The information was posted on the Facebook wall of the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media at Ekiti State Government, Lere Olayinka.

Olusola is currently the deputy to Governor Ayodele Fayose, and he is known to have been solely anointed by his principal as the successor.

