El-Rufai signs bill for castration of child rapists

Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai has signed into law the Penal Code 2020, which recommends castration of child rapists.

A statement on the official Twitter handle of el-Rufai @GovKaduna, declared any male found to have raped a child will henceforth be castrated while female convicts will undergo “bilateral salpingectomy.”

It reads: “Malam Nasir @elrufai has signed the Kaduna State Penal Code (Amendment) Law 2020 which provides stiff penalties upon conviction for the rape of a child, including surgical castration for male convicts and bilateral salpingectomy for female convicts.

