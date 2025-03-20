The Federal Government has deployed 10,000 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel to curb further attacks on oil pipelines against the backdrop of the blasts at oil installations in Rivers State between Sunday and Tuesday.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, confirmed the deployment of anti-vandal operatives to The PUNCH on Wednesday, stating that the operatives were tasked with protecting critical infrastructure and preventing pipeline vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta.

“The NSCDC hereby warns against destruction and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure across the Niger Delta as over 10,000 operatives have been deployed to collaborate with other security agencies to provide adequate peace and security of lives and property,” Babawale said.

This came as the opposition lawmakers and Organised Labour protested the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu in a national broadcast on Tuesday announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu and the state assembly members.

He also nominated Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (retd.) as the state’s sole administrator.

Ibas, who was sworn in at the Aso Villa on Wednesday, will administer the state for an initial period of six months.

Before the declaration of the emergency rule, the political atmosphere in the state was charged, leading to three explosions within two days.

The explosions followed threats by Ijaw groups against the push to impeach Fubara, as they vowed to disrupt oil production and cripple the economy if lawmakers removed the governor.

On Monday, the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly, loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike, listed 19 infractions committed by Fubara in a misconduct notice, setting the stage for his impeachment.

Before the notice was served on both the governor and his deputy, there was an explosion on Sunday at the Trans Niger Pipeline in Aluu, in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Security agents on Wednesday recovered a corpse at the scene of the explosion, while a suspect was arrested in connection with the blast.

An official said the suspect was arrested following credible intelligence from Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited’s covert team operating in Aluu.

The PINL staff member, who gave his name simply as Ebikeme, said, “On Sunday the 16th day of March 2025, there was a blast on the TNP Pipeline Right of Way in Aluu – Zone 5 and a suspected vandal was found dead at the site of the incident from the effects of the blast.

“Upon further investigation, a suspected vandal was apprehended in connection with the incident. The suspect is currently in the custody of the Nigeria Police while further investigation is being carried out to nab all the perpetrators.”

Speaking on the deployment of 10,000 armed personnel of the NSCDC to curb pipeline vandalism, Babawale said the commands nationwide are on high alert to protect the nation’s vital assets, particularly in the Niger Delta.

Babawale stated, “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has a statutory mandate as the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

“In this regard, the corps across the federation have placed the commands and formations on red alert to forestall all acts of economic sabotage, pipeline vandalism and destruction of government utilities.

“However, it is a notable fact that no security agency has the monopoly of strategies in tackling crime and criminalities, hence the NSCDC is working in collaboration with other sister security agencies in the protection of lives and property.”

On Wednesday,Governor Fubara moved out of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor’s destination could not be confirmed.

It was unclear if he retired to his private residence in Port Harcourt or his hometown in Opobo.

However, more soldiers were seen in patrol vans trooping into the Government House.

One of our correspondents observed three Armoured Personnel Carriers at the entrance of the building.

Also, the movement of persons and vehicles into the Government House was being subjected to heavy security scrutiny.

An aide to Fubara who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the soldiers were occupying the Government House.

He stated, “As I speak with you, more soldiers are entering the Government House. This afternoon, over 15 came in. They are believed to be an advanced team of the Sole Administrator who is still expected to resume duties. This evening, some more soldiers came in.”

The aide could not account for his principal’s whereabouts as of the time of filing this report.