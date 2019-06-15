Enugu East Senate tussle: Appeal court denies Nnaji’s quest to unseat Nnamani from Senate

All the efforts by Senator Gilbert Nnaji to return former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani to Agbani and stop him from representing Enugu East Senatorial district, suffered a great setback, on Friday, as the Appeal court seating in Enugu denied the request.

Nnaji represented the district in the 7th and 8th Senate but lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination to Nnamani who was sworn-in last Tuesday at the inauguration of the 9th Senate.

Nnaji had in October last year approached a Federal High court in Enugu claiming that Nnamani was not validly elected in the party primary, but lost at the lower court before he approached the appellate court for redress. But the Appeal Court in a unanimous decision in the appeal came hard on Nnaji for accusing the lower court of not giving him fair hearing.

The three issues of appeal raised by Nnaji were resolved in favour of Nnamani and his the PDP.