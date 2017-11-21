Enugu LG polls: PDP denies alleged attack on APC chieftain

…accuses APC of mischief

The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Igbo Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State have denied the allegation by the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ben Nwoye, that the state’s Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Vitus Okechi and the Vice Chairman-elect of the council, Hon. Sunday Ajogwu, led “the thugs” that kidnapped and unleashed attack on a Chieftain of the APC in the state, Mr. Okey Ezea during the November 4 Local Government elections, describing it as strange, spurious and a blatant lie.

Reacting to the allegation which was published in the national dailies, the chairman of the PDP in Igbo-Eze South L.G.A, Hon. Cyprian Omeye, in a statement issued on behalf of the leaders, said that contrary to the report, it was Mr. Ezea who unleashed attack on PDP faithful and staff of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) during the distribution of electoral materials, preparatory to the elections at the council area.

The PDP chairman alleged that the APC Chieftain stormed the venue with over 50 armed thugs chanting war songs, with a clear mandate to unleash mayhem and disrupt the exercise, which was going on peacefully before his arrival.

The PDP wondered how the APC state chairman mischievously turned the narrative against its two leaders, who were not even around the vicinity at the time of the incident, stressing that it was an act of shadow chasing.

He recalled with disdain the reoccurring ugly antecedents of Mr. Ezea in previous elections in the council area, saying that the public were not surprised by the false allegations leveled against the duo of Hon. Okechi and Hon. Ajogwu.

The leaders argued that the issue of kidnap is a serious security issue, wondering how the APC alleged that Mr. Ezea was kidnapped over two weeks ago without the knowledge of the public and security agencies, rendering the allegation as false and mischievous.

Hon. Omeye reminded the APC of the consequences of such grievous criminal allegation, maintaining that the PDP in Enugu State is a peaceful political party and would not engage in any form of violence.

The PDP, therefore, called on the public to disregard the false allegation as it was untrue and meant to mislead and achieve a cheap political end.