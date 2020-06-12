FG rules out another lockdown despite spike in coronavirus cases

…to hold meeting with governors

The federal government has ruled out the re-introduction of total lockdown in the country as a result of the spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 experienced lately.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, stated this at the daily news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the task force would study the situation and would be guided by data, science, experiences in other jurisdictions and by the peculiarities of the nation’s environment.

He said rather than going backward, the PTF would be more concerned about ensuring compliance with the protocols that had been put in place.

He said, “To go back to a total lockdown must be taken within the contest of what we desire to achieve after a lockdown of five weeks and we have seen how much we have fared.

“So, the issue of review, we might not have that in contemplation because you can’t move forward and begin to move backwards again.

“In terms of strategic implementation of our policies, we might not be looking towards that direction. We might be looking at how to strengthen what we have put in place and ensure compliance and other non-pharmaceutical interventions that we have put in place.”

Mustapha also said the PTF briefing on June 8 emphasized that a great majority of Nigerians were still susceptible to COVID-19.

He cautioned that it could be more deadly if the citizens allowed it to transmit easily among the people.

The chairman said the admonition remained valid, while underscored the need for vigilance and self-preservation.

Mustapha said the PTF would continue to monitor the level of activities and compliance with the guidelines nationwide and that consultations would continue.

He said there would be a need to hold another round of video conference with the team of governors appointed by the National Economic Council (NEC) to interface with the PTF.

“The PTF will re-emphasize its appeal to governments at the sub-national level as well as our security agencies to enforce the guidelines and protocols firmly.

“The PTF will also be meeting with the heads of these agencies to further fine-tune strategies to ensure compliance,” he said.

He said the PTF had earlier in the day, met with the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on COVID-19, adding that interaction was robust, as the taskforce received assurances of legislative support.