Over three hundred people were said to have been buried in Gombe in the last six days.

The Commissioner for Information and the spokesperson for the State Task Force on Covid-19, Alhassan Ibrahim, said on Thursday that the death might not be unconnected to coronavirus.

He said, “For the past six days or so, over 300 people have being buried according to report. What is happening in Kano, Jigawa, is exactly what is happening in Gombe now.”