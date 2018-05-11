FRSC alerts public to fraudulent recruitment advert

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has alerted the public to a fraudulent recruitment advert on a fake FRSC website.

According to Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer , FRSC, a fake FRSC website has been created by some fraudsters in this regard to fleece unsuspecting applicants of their hard earned money.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has therefore ordered that a public alert be given to innocent Nigerians to disregard the false information being peddled by the fraudsters in the social media.

Kazeem stated that the activities of the fraudsters are being investigated by relevant authorities.

“The Corps is using this medium to clarify that FRSC is at the moment not conducting any form of recruitment and will make it a public knowledge through major newspapers and other relevant media whenever such recruitment exercise is to take place as already approved by the Federal Government”, Kazeem added.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal clarified thus: “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously given approval for the recruitment of qualified Nigerians into the services of the Corps, but the advertisement has not been made public yet.

In his words, “the Corps has established mechanisms to achieve a smooth exercise and these established processes are presently undergoing scrutiny to ensure a flawless and smooth exercise. When we are ready, the public will be properly informed through adverts in the national dailies”.

Kazeem therefore called on the general public to discountenance the current portal linked to the Corps and has been in circulation in the internet and other media platforms.

He further stressed that whenever the Corps is recruiting, information on such will be readily made available through the following official platforms www.frsc.gov.ng, www.fb.com/federalroadsafetycorps or @FRSCNigeria on Twitter.

The Corps can also be reached through a toll free line 122 or 070022553772, 08077690055 and 08077690397 for any confirmation or clarification on recruitment and other matters concerning the organization.