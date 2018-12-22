FRSC cautions motorists against night journeys during Yuletide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to desist from night journey during festive periods.

The Unit Commander in Ilesa, Osun State, Mr Samuel Oyedeji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that night journey and reckless driving were largely responsible for many of auto crashes during the Yuletide.

He said that the unit had deployed some of its personnel to ensure that highways have free flow of traffic and motorists adhere to road safety rules.

He warned motorists on the dangers of night journey, saying that they should embark on their journeys during the daytime.

The commander also urged them to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on any trip.

“The command has embarked on a full-scale enforcement to eradicate reckless driving, overtaking, overloading and use of phone while driving.

“Majority of the accidents are as a result of reckless driving and night journey in which armed robbers, potholes, grounded vehicles, among others, cause accidents,” he said.

Oyedeji decried the practice of some commercial drivers packing goods with passengers inside their vehicles and called for a law to check the practice.