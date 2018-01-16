Fulani herdsmen: Please accommodate fellow Nigerians – Buhari begs Benue leaders

…enough land for cattle colonies not available in Benue, says Gov. Ortom

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the government and people of Benue State to exercise restraint following the recent attacks on some communities in the state.

The President, who asked the people to accommodate their countrymen, also assured them that all the perpetrators of violence in Benue would be made to face the wrath of the law.

He made the appeal on Monday while receiving a delegation of political leaders, traditional rulers and elders of the state led by Governor Samuel Ortom, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Your Excellency, the governor, and all the leaders here, I am appealing to you to try to restrain your people,” President Buhari said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

“I assure you that the Police, the Department of State Security and other security agencies had been directed to ensure that all those behind the mayhem get punished.

“I ask you in the name of God to accommodate your countrymen. You can also be assured that I am just as worried, and concerned with the situation,” he said.

President Buhari vowed that all those involved in the conflict that culminated in the loss of lives would not escape justice, including any illegally armed militia in the state.

He further commiserated with all the victims of the attacks, as well as the families who lost loved ones and properties, saying the government would make efforts to ameliorate the situation of all the victims.

The President informed the leaders that his administration had already begun a process of finding a lasting solution to the perennial challenge of herdsmen conflict with farmers and communities around the country.

He said the Inspector General of Police had also been directed to relocate to the state to provide security for lives and properties and urged all Benue indigenes to trust the security agencies and report all suspicious cases of movements in the state.

On his part, Governor Ortom was hopeful that the tension would be reduced with the Federal Government’s intervention to find a lasting solution to the herdsmen attacks.

He also told the President that the leaders would depart the Aso Villa to “rebuild confidence” in the Benue people.

The Tor-Tiv, Professor James Ortese Ayatse, informed President Buhari that his entire domain had been thrown into mourning due to the incessant attacks and asked him to “put an end to the gruesome situation.”

Also present at the meeting were Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu; former Senate President, David Mark; former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume; and Senator Barnabas Gemade.

Others include former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa; as well as the Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbir Kyambe, among others.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday insisted that the state did not have land for the establishment of cattle colonies as being proposed by the Federal Government.

Ortom said the size of the land required for the proposed cattle colonies was not available in Benue, adding that the Federal Government should arrest and prosecute leaders of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who he accused of making inciting statements; and allegedly being the brains behind the January 1 killings in parts of the state.

Ortom spoke with State House correspondents after leading some leaders of the state to a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor said, “Like I told you the last time I came here, I did not understand what colonies meant.

“Today, I was privileged to meet the Minister of Agriculture and he did explain to me that a colony is many ranches put in one place, restricted in one place.

“So, for us in Benue State, there is no 10,000 hectares; we have no 10,000 hectares for that kind of a thing to take place.

“Other states have the land, but we in Benue State; we don’t have and that was what led to us enacting this law (anti-open grazing law).”

Ortom lamented that several people were killed in the recent attacks, while more than 60,000 people were displaced.

He said leaders of the state thought it was wise for them to meet Buhari on the matter, adding that the meeting was at their instance.

He noted that while the current situation in the state was relatively calm, there were still pockets of issues.

“For the past five days, we have witnessed two killings compared to what happened before.

“Other places are relatively calm; the security men and the Inspector-General of Police and the Benue State Government have been working day and night to ensure that we bring the situation under control and stop the killings.

“There are still security issues from one town to another like a few days ago that we had uproar in the Makurdi Local Government Area, where some hoodlums wanted to take advantage of the situation to create confusion so they can loot,” he said.

Ortom said the delegation renewed their call on the President to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

“We made a strong appeal to Mr. President to arrest those people that perpetrated this act, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, because they are not above the law.

“They made inciting statements against our people and they perpetrated this act. They are still issuing threats and it is not just anti-grazing law; the manner with which they came and invaded the towns and took over the land was something else,” he added.

While expressing confidence in the leadership of Buhari, the governor said the President had assured them that there would be no room for impunity.

He added, “We believe in the leadership of Mr. President because he is a disciplined and an upright man and we believe he will sanction these people.

“He assured us that there is no room for impunity, the law of the land must take its course.

“He directed the IG, who was at the meeting, to arrest those who perpetrated this act and prosecute them according to the law.

“He assured us that he would do everything possible to ensure that Benue State is peaceful and there is no further killing.”

When asked to shed more light on the letter he said he wrote to the President on the imminent attacks without getting any response, Ortom said, “Like I said, the President renewed his directive to the IG in our presence that those who are perpetrating this should be arrested and prosecuted.

“I was told that it (letter) was being processed and I hope by now it has been processed and that action will be taken now that the entire delegation from Benue State is here and Mr. President has directed the IG that something should be done about this matter because we cannot allow lawlessness and impunity.

“When people violate the law and they are not sanctioned, it becomes a problem.

“I believe that these people will be arrested because there is enough evidence against them.”

Ortom denied reports that he was arming militias, describing the allegation as mere distraction.

“It is not true. I see that as distraction completely from the main issue that we are talking about. These people were not even arrested in Benue State.

“If we are being killed in the magnitude that we saw and we have weapons of what I saw in the media, I know that five AK-47s can sack a whole community.

“So if we have such weapons and I as governor, my local government had been attacked and people killed, property destroyed and so on; so will I go and sponsor a militia in Taraba State?

“Then you should go back to history, from 2015 when I took over I organised an amnesty programme which saw the disarmament of over 800 youths and more than 700 weapons were turned in which were destroyed in the presence of security men and the UN and the committee on small weapons and light arms from the Presidency.

“So it is not true, it is false. It is meant to turn facts away from the reality that is happening on the ground,” he said.

The governor explained that the state’s anti-open grazing law originated from the people.

“The law is a win-win; it provides security for the herdsmen and the farmers. And as far as we are concerned, the implementation of the law is going on smoothly, he added.”

“As I talk to you, several people have been arrested and arraigned before the court both from the herdsmen side and also from the natives.

“It may interest you to know that three of our youths, who went and rustled cattle and killed a Fulani man, were arrested by the police. They have been arraigned and are remanded in custody in Makurdi.

“We have also arrested more than 18 herdsmen who violated the law and they were arraigned before a court.

“These killers that came from January 1; about eight of them have been arrested and are going to be prosecuted. And Mr. President has said that he is not going to protect any criminal and we are happy about this.”

Ortom said the people of the state met Buhari because they needed an assurance from the President since they were part of his constituency.

He faulted insinuations that the implementation of the law caused the killings.

“For us, we have seen that even before the law, killings were taking place even more than what we are witnessing today. What we are looking for are ways of getting out of it and we have found a way and that is the law which seeks to protect all.

“We are not sending anyone away from Benue State. The herdsmen; whether you are Igbo, Fulani, Hausa, Idoma, Tiv, anywhere you come from, you are free to obtain permit and then do the ranch and you are protected.

“Benue State will protect you from cattle rustlers when you do this and a farmer will also go to the farm without being intimidated or harassed by any herdsman.

“So, for us; we have communicated and the President has given us an assurance that he will protect lives and property and Benue State cannot be an exception,” Ortom added.