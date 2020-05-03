Ganduje claims Buhari’s approval to relax lockdown

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, says he has the nod of President Muhammadu Buhari to relax the 14-day lockdown imposed on the state.

Pres. Buhari pronounced the lockdown on the state during his address to the nation on Monday as part of measures to curb the rising coronavirus infections recorded in the state.

Ganduje had subsequently hailed the decision but pleaded with the President to ease the lockdown.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, on Saturday evening, the governor said he has the consent of the President to relax the curfew on Mondays and Thursdays.

“We sought for the consent of Mr President on how to relax the lockdown, to allow for some free movements of people but within stipulated hours of the agreed days.

“Due to that, I am hereby making an announcement that each Monday in the lockdown period between 10 am to 4 pm people are allowed to come out and make some purchases. So, also on Thursdays between 10 am to 4 pm people are allowed to be out within this stipulated time,” Ganduje was quoted in the statement.

According to the state Health Ministry as of the time of filing this report, 311 coronavirus infections with eight attendant deaths have been confirmed in the state.