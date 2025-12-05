The newly-appointed Minister of Defence and immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, on Friday assumed duty at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.

Musa, appointed on Tuesday by President Bola Tinubu following the resignation of former minister Muhammed Badaru, was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday.

His appointment, welcomed across various sectors, is expected to further strengthen defence operations, with many citing his record of firm and innovative leadership as defence chief between 2023 and 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new minister arrived at the ministry at about 11:10 am, inspected the quarter guard in line with military tradition, and exchanged pleasantries with service chiefs and top officials on arrival.

He is currently in a closed-door meeting with the service chiefs and directors of the ministry.