A Nigerian Air Force jet has reportedly crashed near Karabonde, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

A Niger State-based online digital television network, Lapai TV, stated in a post on its official Facebook account on Saturday evening:

“Two Nigerian Air Force Pilots Reportedly Survive Alpha Jet Crash Close to Karabonde, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State,” the short post, accompanied by a 57-second-long video, read.

Corroborating the incident, an eyewitness confirmed that the two pilots successfully ejected before the aircraft went down.

He said, “I think the aircraft took off from the Kainji air force base. We learnt that the air force is mobilising to the crash site.”

Our correspondent, in a phone call to one of the villagers who identified himself as Lukman Sulaiman, confirmed the incident.

“It happened some miles away from my home. Actually, the incident happened at Karabonde town of Borgu Local Government at around 4:10.

“We were all at our respective homes when suddenly, we saw an Alpha Jet that was coming closer to our roof with smoke and flames. Thank God it could have crashed inside town, but the pilots on board were able to control it and took it some miles away from our hometown. Let me say it landed in the backyard of the town. But God so kind, the two pilots ejected safely using their parachutes.

“Immediately, the plane crashed, and we heard a loud sound. Some of us were scared. We were thinking it was miscreants who shot the place. When we heard it, some people ran away.

“But I stood because I was somehow scared. People started running to the scene, and I joined them. When we got there, we saw the pilots. They had successfully ejected, and they left the scene shortly before we arrived, and they were taken successfully back to their base. Upon arrival, we saw them from a far distance, finding their way.

“The plane was on fire for about 30 minutes. My town shares a boundary with the military base, so upon raising an alarm, men from their base were mobilised, and a fire truck came,” he said.

Asked if the pilots were uninjured, he stated, “Yes, we heard a noisy landing crash. We were scared. But we eventually started trooping back to the scene.”

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, explaining that the aircraft developed an in-flight emergency.

He said the pilots manoeuvred the jet away from populated areas before ejecting and are currently undergoing medical evaluation. According to Nations, Ejodame commended their bravery.

“NAF commends the exceptional bravery and professionalism of its Alpha Jet pilots who safely ejected following an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight today, 6 December 2025, at Nigerian Air Force Base Kainji.

“Shortly after take-off, the aircraft developed an emergency, prompting the pilots to act swiftly and with remarkable composure. They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection. The crew is currently undergoing routine medical evaluation,” the statement partly read.

Ejodame said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has praised the pilots for their courage, discipline, and sound judgment, which prevented loss of life.

He added that the Air Chief has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

“The Nigerian Air Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to stringent safety standards and operational excellence. The NAF remains dedicated to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate,” he stated.