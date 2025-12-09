Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has officially joined the Accord Party ahead of the party’s governorship primary, scheduled for Wednesday.

The governor’s defection comes days after a resignation letter, dated November 4, surfaced online on December 1, following which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conducted its primary that produced Adebayo Adedamola as its candidate.

Adeleke formally announced his move on Tuesday evening at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Osogbo, in the presence of national and state leaders of the Accord Party.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor confirmed that the Accord Party would serve as his new political platform to seek re-election in 2026.

Speaking at the event, Adeleke said he joined the party on November 6 after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

“I joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely on November 6, as the platform to seek re-election in 2026. This was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.

“We opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens’ and workers’ welfare.

“I welcome our party leaders into the Osun State Government House. You are now part of us, just as I am now part of you. We are united in purpose and goodwill for the people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

“At this historic moment, our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for the elections. We have a duty to ensure inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are protected. Our party is here to take over governance in Osun and sustain the delivery of good governance.

“Since joining the party, I have been inspired by its philosophy. The welfare of the people must always be at the heart of leadership. The primary purpose of government is the well-being of the people.

“As governor, I have prioritised the welfare of our people, from workers to the entire citizenry. We have implemented programmes and policies to improve their lives, from infrastructure to social services.

“Today, we unveil a new platform for the people of Osun State. From Osun West to Osun Central to Osun East, this is our platform for victory in August 2026.

“Osun voted for good governance in 2022 and will support continuity in 2026. The people stand for continuity, and Accord is our party for victory next year.

“In line with the will of our stakeholders and in respect of the wishes of the people of Osun State, I hereby declare for the Accord Party,” the governor announced.