Gov. Akeredolu’s son set to wed in Lagos

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, must be a very happy man at the moment. Not only did the just concluded year end on an excellent note for him with his victory at the polls and remarkable time at the helm of affairs in the Sunshine State, the new year has begun on a similarly positive note as his first son gets ready to tie the nuptial knot at a high-octane event in Lagos.

Come January 6, Landmark Events Centre, Oniru, Lagos, will become the temporary jaunt of men and women in the corridors of power as well as gentlemen and ladies of high net worth as Babajide Ayotola Akeredolu says ‘I do’ to his long-time heartthrob, Mary Oghenetega.

The two lovebirds met and hit it off a long time back, but one thing or the other always came up to scupper their plans for marital union; so much so that it was beginning to look not just like marriage delayed but marriage denied.

But all is now set for their “happily ever after” story in a few days’ time.