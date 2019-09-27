Gov. Masari appoints 13 Special Advisers

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the appointment of 13 Special Advisers.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, on Thursday in Katsina.

The statement said that the appointees included, Alhaji Muntari Lawal, as Permanent Secretary/Special Adviser Government House, Kabir Shuaibu, Political Affairs, Abdulkadir Mamman-Nasir, Economic Empowerment and Special Intervention, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Legislative Matters, and Hussaini Adamu, as Special Adviser on Employment Promotion.

Others are Tanimu Lawal, Labour and Productivity, Abdu Habu, Rural and Semi-Urban Water Supply, Aminu Lawal, Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training, Dr Lawal Bagiwa, Livestock and Grazing Reserve.

The rest are Ibrahim Khalil, who is to serve as SA Youth Development, Basir Ruwan-godiya, Higher Education, Hamza Brodo, Drugs, Narcotics and Human Trafficking, and Bashir Dayyabu, Intergovernmental and Development Partners.

The statement said that all the appointments were in recognition of the selfless services the appointees rendered in their various capacities.

The governor congratulated the appointees and urged them to rededicate themselves towards achieving the objectives of the present administration by uplifting the living standard of the citizens.

He said that all the appointees would be sworn-in in due course.