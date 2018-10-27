Gunman shoots 8 dead in U.S synagogue

Several people have been killed and a number of others injured in a mass shooting near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the United States, according to reports.

Police from across the city of Pittsburgh responded to the shooting situation on Saturday morning and took the suspect into custody.

The local CBS affiliate KDKA reported that eight people were confirmed dead, while Fox News putting the death toll at four.

A police spokesman confirmed “multiple casualties” and said three officers where shot before the shooter was arrested.

Police requested that residents stay inside their home as they have exchanged gun fire with a suspected gunman.

“It is imperative that the neighbors in the community surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place,” Lando said. “Do not come out of your home right now. It is not safe.”