Gunmen, bombers attack Kogi, Borno, kill 27

About16 persons have been reportedly killed in the Sunday attacks on Kpanche and other communities in the Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The traditional ruler of Mozum community in the area, Alhaji Khalid Bukar, who put the number of casualties at 16, told newsmen in Lokoja that the attacks started Sunday morning and spread by afternoon to Ozugbe and Biroko, two villages under his domain, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

He said that those killed included the Madaki of Biroko, Alhaji Mohammed Umar, and four of his subjects.

Earlier, the police in Lokoja had confirmed the death of 10 persons after the attack on Kpanche.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga, told newsmen that the dead included five residents of the community and five of the bandits.

“Yes, five lives were lost in the village but operatives of the police mobile force and soldiers repelled them and succeeded in killing five bandits and recovered some weapons.”

In Borno, two female suicide bombers, also on Sunday, attacked a mosque in Bama town, killing two other persons and injuring eight worshippers.

A statement on Sunday by the state police spokesman, DSP Okon Edet, read “At about 5.40am of today (Sunday), two female suicide bombers infiltrated into the Ajilari area in Bama town, Bama Local Government Area and launched a suicide bomb attack on residents observing morning prayers.

“They detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies, killing themselves and two other male victims.

“Eight other persons were injured and were rushed to hospital for treatment. The corpses have also been evacuated.”

He said the command had deployed men of the PMF and EOD in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, assures members of the public of the commitment of the command to safeguard lives and properties at all times,” Edet said.

In another development, in Borno, the Nigerian Army said its troops on Sunday killed four Boko Haram insurgents in separate operations in the state.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force also lost their lives in the encounter.

In another encounter, Chukwu said troops of 151 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole while on patrol, intercepted and killed one insurgent on Ngurosoye-Bama Road, Borno.