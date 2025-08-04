The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 26 persons at the Grace Palace Hotel near Bukabu Barrack in Kano metropolis for allegedly engaging in immoral activities.

The board’s Deputy Commander General, Dr. Mujahid Aminuddeen, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a telephone interview with The PUNCH on Monday.

He said the suspects, who comprised 14 females and 12 males, were apprehended on Saturday following a series of complaints from members of the public about their illegal activities in the hotel.

“The 26 persons were arrested during an operation in Grace Palace Hotel near Bukabu Barrack in Kano metropolis.

“We want to seize this opportunity to appreciate the military authorities and their commander for the cooperation they gave us to conduct the operation successfully,” he said.

Aminuddeen explained that during the operation, most suspects were found drunk as several cartons of assorted wine were confiscated from them.

“We want to seize this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to continue to report to our office such immoral activities being carried out, be it in hotels or residential houses, for prompt action,” he said.

He added that the operation would be a continuous exercise with a view to arresting perpetrators and sanitising the state.