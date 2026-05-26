Bayelsa State on Monday formally entered Nigeria’s commercial aviation sector as Governor Douye Diri boarded the inaugural operational flight of Pioneer Airlines, becoming the airline’s symbolic “Passenger 1A.”

The non-scheduled flight marked the official commencement of operations by Pioneer Airlines using one of the aircraft acquired by the Bayelsa State Government — an ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft designed for regional commercial operations.

The aircraft departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 11:10 a.m. after receiving clearance from the control tower, beginning what officials described as a significant milestone in Bayelsa’s economic and infrastructural development drive.

Piloted by Captain M. Ibrahim alongside First Officer Joyce, a female co-pilot, the flight landed at the Bayelsa International Airport at about 12:15 p.m. after approximately one hour and five minutes in the air.

Governor Diri was accompanied on the flight by former House of Representatives member, Hon. Gabriel Onyenwife, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Political Matters I, High Chief Collins Cocodia, and other aides.

The launch marks Bayelsa State’s formal entry into the aviation sector through a partnership arrangement with Pioneer Airlines, a move expected to improve regional connectivity, stimulate economic activities and boost the state’s internally generated revenue.

Speaking after the flight, Governor Diri reportedly expressed satisfaction with the airline’s operational capacity and service delivery, describing the initiative as part of broader efforts to reposition Bayelsa economically and strategically.

The development is being viewed as another major infrastructural initiative by the Diri administration aimed at opening up the state to investment, tourism and business opportunities while strengthening transportation links within Nigeria’s aviation network.