The Federal Government has introduced stricter qualification requirements for human resource officers across the civil service, mandating professional certification as part of a broader effort to raise standards and improve service delivery.

The new directive, issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, requires officers occupying HR roles in ministries, departments, and agencies to obtain recognised professional certifications within a 12-month transition period.

The circular, referenced HCSF/3065/Vol.1/230 and dated 14 May 2026, is part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening professionalism, competence, and ethical standards within Nigeria’s federal public service.

It also formally recognises certifications from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, alongside selected internationally recognised human resource bodies, effectively reinforcing CIPM’s central role in regulating HR practice in the country.

Under the policy, only officers who meet the approved certification requirements will be eligible for deployment into designated HR positions after the moratorium period expires.

President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, Ahmed Gobir, described the directive as a significant milestone in the professionalisation of HR practice in Nigeria’s public sector.

“This circular is a landmark policy directive that aligns Nigeria’s public service with global best practices in human resource management,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. “Professional certification and ethical compliance are non-negotiable requirements for effective people management.”

He added that CIPM’s statutory mandate positions it as the primary regulatory authority for HR practice in Nigeria, responsible for setting standards, certifying practitioners, and enforcing professional discipline.

“While the circular recognises certain international certifications, CIPM remains the only institute with the legal mandate to regulate the practice of human resource management in Nigeria,” Gobir said.

The reform is expected to impact HR staffing structures across federal institutions, as MDAs adjust to the new compliance requirements and affected officers move to obtain certification within the transition window.

Government officials say the policy is designed to improve meritocracy, strengthen accountability, and ensure that HR functions are handled by professionally trained practitioners capable of managing workforce systems more effectively.

The initiative forms part of wider civil service reforms aimed at modernising public administration and aligning Nigeria’s workforce management practices with global standards.