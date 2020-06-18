HP unveils hi-tech hardware, accessories for gamers

HP has unveiled its vastly improved range of gaming accessories to enable gamers to play their best while pushing the limits of what their devices can do.

Gaming has increased dramatically as players look to find social connections and outlets for stress relief and entertainment.

The latest HP devices are built with powerful premium components, and technology that addresses the mounting needs of all gamers, veterans, and newcomers alike.

The new range of hardware and software includes the OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops, engineered for gaming performance, designed for immersion, and crafted for gaming expansion.

Both the desktops perfectly pair with the latest immersive OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor with powerful specs to enhance gaming experiences and let the action take centre stage.

The HP X24c Gaming Monitor features a stunning 1500R curvature – the most curved ever from HP– that pulls the corners of the display closer to you.

The latest OMEN 15 laptop features a redesigned chassis with a smaller footprint than the previous generation and offers minimalist aesthetics that includes the new OMEN diamond logo in a blue to green gradient.

The laptop is already available in Nigeria and comes in both Mica Silver and Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting.

There is also the OMEN Vector Mouse and the OMEN Vector Essential Mouse, both feature sensors co-developed with PixArt, and designed for ultimate comfort during long gaming sessions with ergonomic, lightweight designs and textured rubber grips.

Paired with that, the OMEN Dyad Earbuds features a dual-driver technology with a balanced armature, which yields the powerful and balanced sounds that hit those highs and lows needed for immersive gaming sessions.

Gamers can also experience up to 20 hours of wireless freedom with the new HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset. Thick ear pads and a suspension headband yield paramount comfort to enjoy the 7.1 virtual surround sound supported by a large 50 mm driver.

Another of the latest HP releases is the HP Gaming Speakers X1000 where users can get the most out of their battle station with this sleek speaker that is built to deliver serious sound.

HP also offers the new HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop, the first-ever 16” affordable diagonal gaming PC. It features up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060 with Max-Q4 design graphics within a sleek, angular black chassis.

Designed for reliable gaming and creating content, this highly portable device is the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include OMEN Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option19 to keep a reliable connection when playing from the desk to the couch.

Gamers can install the OMEN Command Center to customize, train, and win everywhere with the new gaming dashboard.

The homepage also shares news on the latest events, products, and happenings with the OMEN Squad, ALL from one incredible app.

Features also include My Games which makes playing games from Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin, Uplay, or installed elsewhere on your PC easier than ever before with one simple location to launch them all.

Speaking on the development, Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming and Esports, HP Inc said: “Now, more than ever, gaming serves as an outlet for entertainment, social connection, and relaxation for gamers new and old.”

“HP continues to push progression in gaming by growing and evolving our world-class ecosystem with enhanced experiences through OMEN Command Center and innovative features found across our broad gaming portfolio,” she added.