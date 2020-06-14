Hushpuppi faces extradition to Nigeria as INTERPOL confirms arrest

The International Police (INTERPOL) Nigeria has confirmed the arrest of Dubai-based flamboyant Nigerian, Ray Hushpuppi, a suspected ‘Yahoo Yahoo Big boy’ who claims to be a real estate developer.

INTERPOL Nigeria is currently planning to extradite the Instagram celebrity whose real name is Ramoni Igbalode also known as Raymond Igbalodely from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud charges.

The INTERPOL is also on the trail of other accomplices in the alleged fraud who are resident in Nigeria to bring them to justice.

Commissioner of Police (CP) INTERPOL, Garba Umar said: “It is true that Hushpuppi was arrested by the INTERPOL. We are currently working on bringing him to Nigeria to face charges of fraud.

“Some of the offences were committed here in Nigeria and he has to answer for them. He is not alone in it; there are accomplices in the country who we are currently on their trail,” said the CP.

Hushpuppi and his colleagues were arrested in Dubai by International Police (Interpol) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over alleged fraud.

They were allegedly involved in fraud and money laundering of over $100million which was supposed to be given to Native Americans during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

His arrest came three days after he posted a picture of his newly acquired 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan worth about N280 million, the latest addition to his fleet of exotic vehicles.

The Instagram big boy had late last year changed his Instagram profile from the famous ‘the Billionaire Gucci master’ to ‘real estate developer’, following the arrest of fellow Instagram and Dubai-based big boy, Mompha, by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). – The Nation.