Nigerian music executive and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has revealed that he does not believe he has the discipline to remain committed to just one woman.

Speaking during an episode of The Nancy Isime Show, Don Jazzy said his honesty about this may drive some women away, but he prefers to be truthful rather than make promises he cannot keep.

“I don’t believe that I am strong enough to be with [only] one person. I think. People will run away from me being truthful. I will not be dating you and telling you that you’re the only person,” he said.

He added that while some people are able to stay faithful once they are attracted to someone, he struggles with that.

“Some people have the strength to be attracted to somebody [and no one else afterwards]. But for me, the fact that you’re a beautiful lady doesn’t stop me from admiring another woman. She is also beautiful,” Don Jazzy explained.