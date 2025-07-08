The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has died at the age of 90.

Channels Television quoted a family source to have confirmed the monarch’s death in the early hours of Monday.

The monarch’s death comes at the peak of celebrations for his 90th birthday and the first anniversary of his reign as Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Olakulehin, born July 5, 1935, received his staff of office from Governor Seyi Makinde on July 12, 2024, following the death of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun Alli Okumade II.