The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has died at the age of 90.
Channels Television quoted a family source to have confirmed the monarch’s death in the early hours of Monday.
The monarch’s death comes at the peak of celebrations for his 90th birthday and the first anniversary of his reign as Olubadan of Ibadanland.
Oba Olakulehin, born July 5, 1935, received his staff of office from Governor Seyi Makinde on July 12, 2024, following the death of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun Alli Okumade II.
No official statement has been issued either by the palace or the Oyo State Government on the monarch’s demise.
However, a prominent Ibadan man and former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, has mourned the late monarch in a post on his facebook page.
“I mourn the passing of our esteemed royal father, His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland.
“My deepest condolences go to the bereaved family, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Government, and the great people of Ibadanland.
“May God comfort us all and grant Kabiyesi eternal rest,” he posted.
In March, there was a report that the monarch had joined his ancestors, but the palace dismissed it.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Gbenga Ayoade, stated that the report had caused an embarrassment not only to Ibadan, Oyo State but the entire Nigeria.
