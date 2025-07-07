At least eight passengers narrowly escaped death on Monday, in an auto crash involving a commercial bus, and a private vehicle on Third Mainland Bridge.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the unfortunate incident.

Recall that similar accident happened in the early hours of Sunday along Badagry area of the State claiming the life of eight passengers and eight others who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital.

In the latest accident on Monday, eight passengers including the driver sustained varying degrees of injuries and few others escaped unscathed in the process.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Tunde Alogba, “The accident occured at about 1pm, before Adekunle Junction, inward Lagos Island.

“While on top speed, the commercial vehicle, Danfo, with unknown registration number hit the private vehicle, a Camry model from behind leading to the bus somersaulting several times with passengers on board.”

Men of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, on patrol along the bridge, provided prompt first aid to the injured passengers, while men of the Adekunle Police Division sped to the scene to collaborate in the rescue operation.

Other emergency responders, such as Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, subsequently, raced to the scene and after applying first aid to the victims, conveyed them to hospital for further treatment.

As at press time, 3.30pm, free flow of vehicular movement had been restored and the ill-fated vehicles evacuated from the road.