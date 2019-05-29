I insist on no Igbo presidency in 2023 – Amaechi replies Obi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday in Lagos berated the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi over Obi, for his response to his (Amaechi) comment on Igbo quest for the presidency in 2023.

Speaking at a meeting with maritime stakeholders, Amaechi stated that as someone who had been in politics for a long time he understood that a region must play national politics to make a claim to the presidency.

According to him, “You can’t just come and say give us the presidency; you don’t want to fight for it, you just want us to wake up and say, ‘wake up from sleep take it.’ It does not work like that and it will not work like that; it will not. And let Peter Obi close his mouth because he lost an election; I won an election. He can’t talk; we won, that is why President Buhari will be sworn in tomorrow (today) and not Atiku.

If you ask my son now, ‘what is in the history of Nigeria? He will say President Buhari won in 2015 when it was almost impossible – led by me and Peter Obi was on the other side. In 2019, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thought it was almost impossible; we also won again. What is Peter Obi’s anger now? Beg him to leave me alone; let’s face more important things.” – Thisday.