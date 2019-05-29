Buhari declares assets, swears-in for second tenure today

…as service chiefs promise tight security at inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari has, in compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau(CCB) which by law must precede his oath-taking slated for Wednesday.

President Buhari’s new asset forms were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Prof. Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the president by Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs.

The declaration shows no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015, when Buhari said he had N30m, five homes and 270 heads of cattle.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the president has submitted his forms in compliance with the law that asset declaration must precede his oath-taking slated for Wednesday.

According to Garba, the forms, as signed by the President and sworn to before a Judge of the Abuja High Court, showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired”, he said.

In 2015, Buhari declared that he had N30 million to his name.

He also had only one bank account, with the Union Bank, five homes, and two mud houses in Daura He declared two undeveloped plots of land, one in Kano and the other in Port Harcourt.

He also declared having farms, an orchard and a ranch.

The total number of his holdings in the farm include 270 heads of cattle, 25 sheep, five horses, a variety of birds and a number of economic trees”.

He declared ownership of a number of cars, two of which he bought from his savings and the others supplied to him by the Federal Government in his capacity as former Head of State. The rest were donated to him by well-wishers after his jeep was damaged in a Boko Haram bomb attack on his convoy in July 2014.

The declaration also stated that Pres. Buhari “had shares in Berger Paints, Union Bank and Skye Bank, which ran into crisis and has now been salvaged as Polaris Bank.

Meanwhile, amidst alleged plot to disrupt the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s swearing-in, service chiefs and heads of security agencies, yesterday, assured the president of water tight security at the ceremony.

The Nigerian Army had on May 4 said it uncovered a plot to derail the inauguration of President Buhari for second term in office by those it referred to as mischief makers and unpatriotic elements.

The army claimed that some unpatriotic individuals, groups and foreign interests were determined to cause mischief and exacerbate the security situation in Nigeria in particular and West African sub-region in general.

It further alleged that after failing to prevent the 2019 general elections from holding successfully, the elements were sponsoring Boko Haram terrorists as well as bandits to put the country and security agencies on edge.

But briefing State House correspondents after about three hours closed door meeting, which was presided by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, said the meeting was on the instance of the president over the presidential inauguration.

He said: “I am sure you will recall we met about two weeks ago but the president had to call for this meeting given that tomorrow (today) he will be sworn in. Of course, basically, the meeting was to further re-appraise the actions taken after the last meeting.

“You all recall too that the spate of insecurity particularly armed banditry, kidnapping and robbery had been specifically on the increase in some parts of the country.

“The briefings were to the effect that we had better responses from the military and security agencies in those areas that we have earlier mentioned.

“This is particularly because of the improved synergy amongst the various agencies that are providing information and intelligence”, he added.