9Vocational and technical education should be repositioned as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic prosperity.

Recent developments, such as the collaboration between the Universal Basic Education Commission and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Federal Government’s policy to make technical education tuition-free, and the curriculum review focusing on skills development, signal a promising paradigm shift.

Yet, to fully harness VTE’s potential, Nigeria must decisively overcome its entrenched bias towards university education and address the persistent shortage of skilled labour undermining national growth.

Linking VTE with economic policy offers immense benefits for the country. The partnership between UBEC and JICA is a significant investment in enhancing STEM and vocational technical education across model schools in Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory.

UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, says “the initiative focuses on providing an improved learning environment through new science laboratories, information and communication technology rooms, vocational workshops, and gender-sensitive sanitation facilities.”

It is also to equip young Nigerians with hands-on technical skills aligned with a newly developed national curriculum.

Concurrently, the Federal Government’s decision to make tuition and approved fees free in federal technical colleges is a welcome step toward accessibility and equity in education.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa emphasised the government’s full funding commitment and the enforcement of mechanisms against illegal fees, reflecting the administration’s prioritisation of VTE within President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

These initiatives overlap with the curriculum review, emphasising vocational training and skill acquisition to better prepare youth for Nigeria’s labour market realities.

This recalibration is crucial in a society traditionally favouring academic university education despite shrinking white-collar opportunities. The fallout is a glaring shortage of skilled tradespeople vital for sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and emerging technologies.

This skills gap forces Nigeria to depend on foreign labour, including workers from neighbouring West African countries, draining resources and limiting opportunities for Nigerians.

For example, Dangote Refinery imported thousands of Indian workers to help construct and operate its plant, citing a dearth of local expertise.

Germany, Singapore, and South Korea offer examples of integrated vocational education with industry participation, apprenticeship programmes, and government support that shrink youth unemployment and yield high productivity.

Germany’s dual apprenticeship model blends classroom learning with on-the-job training, producing a highly skilled workforce sustaining its industrial strength. Singapore’s focus on technical education has attracted foreign investments and nurtured industries in pharmaceuticals and technology.

South Korea’s rapid development was driven by systematic investment in human capital through VTE, transforming its economy into an industrial powerhouse.

The economic dividends of a thriving VTE ecosystem are obvious. China remains the manufacturing hub of choice for global tech companies due to an abundance of skilled engineers and technicians.

Studies confirm that VTE addresses unemployment by bridging the gap between education outcomes and labour market demands. Research shows that VTE graduates in low-income countries achieve a 15 per cent higher income increase than those with general education alone.

Moreover, VTE cultivates entrepreneurship by equipping students with technical expertise and business acumen to launch their own enterprises, stimulating local economies and creating jobs.

It offers an alternative path for those excluded from university education due to academic, financial, or cultural barriers. Many Nigerian graduates are already adapting by gaining skills in sectors such as fashion, beauty, ICT, and e-commerce.

Despite its promise, VTE in Nigeria faces challenges demanding urgent redress. Until the 1970s, the City and Guilds technical qualification enabled rewarding careers across several sectors.

However, underfunded institutions, obsolete equipment, and poorly trained instructors have eroded training quality over time.

Social stigma that views vocational training as inferior to university education discourages enrolment.

Policy inconsistencies, such as converting polytechnics to universities, and gaps that allow quacks in trades like construction and automotive repair, further diminish VTE’s impact.

Nonetheless, ongoing collaborations with agencies like JICA and the Korea International Cooperation Agency, which have introduced innovative models such as smart schools, offer ready templates to overcome these hurdles.

Therefore, Nigeria must deepen industry-education partnerships to ensure curricula remain relevant and responsive to economic demands.

Both the federal and state governments must play a pivotal role in funding, regulating, and monitoring technical institutions to sustain these reforms as a strategic national imperative.