Some personnel of the Nigerian military, who were injured on the battlefield, have returned from the Invictus games that held in Vancouver, Canada, with medals.

The team were welcomed at Defence Headquarters, Abuja on Wednesday by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and other top military echelons.

The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

The Duke of Sussex was inspired to create the Invictus Games after visiting the Warrior Games in America 2013.

Ahead of the games, he visited Nigeria in 2024 and was hosted by the Defence Chief.

However, General Musa who was looking forward to cheering the Nigerian team in Canada, was denied visa.

But on Wednesday, he hosted the Nigerian delegation that participated in the games.

Shortly after members of the delegation were ushered into the Defence Headquarters, the Director of Sports, Air Vice Marshal Nanjuly Kumzhi, disclosed that they were invited for the games.

According to him, Nigeria team is the first and the only African national that participated in the games, adding that they would also participate in the next games billed to hold at Birmingham in 2027.

The senior military officer, however, lamented the visa denial by the Canada High Commission in Abuja, saying out of 25-man team that was invited, only 14 were granted visas.

He explained that the team was initially demoralised because the team captain, physiotherapist and other important persons that were supposed to be part of the trip were denied visas.

AVM Kumzhi disclosed that the team medals such as one gold, one silver, 4 bronze.

“Despite all unfair treatment meted out on us by the embassy, we were still able to come out in flying colours and we came home with 6 medals during the game,” the senior officer said.