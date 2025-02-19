Nollywood actress Chika Ike on Tuesday broke her silence on the paternity of her unborn baby.

Ike said that she considered it necessary to dispel the rumour making the round on social media platforms because it was about her child.

The actress, who took to her Instagram handle, maintained that mentioning Senator Ned Nwoko as the father of her child was just a mere guessing game while stressing that she’s not ready to be the seventh wife of the Delta lawmaker because polygamy is not her thing.

She wrote, “There have been all sorts of lies peddled about me in the media for years, but I always treated them like what they are rumours that needed no response.

“But this is different, this is about my child…You all do not know anything about me! Because you can’t! Except I choose to disclose. Yes, I’m that private! Ned isn’t the Father of my child, and whoever name you might come up with later with your guessing games, and like I’ve said before, I’m not about to be anyone’s seventh wife! Polygamy isn’t for me.

“I’ve been pregnant for months now, and no one even had a clue about my pregnancy until I announced it, and you all think you’ll know who the father of my child is or anything happening in my life? Very laughable and Clueless!”

She urged the people propelling the false news to keep digging, adding that she is basking in the euphoria of her pregnancy, and that is all that matters.

Nwoko has denied recent rumours alleging that he is planning to marry Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant with his child.

This development comes amid reports suggesting that Nwoko had been involved in an affair with Ike.

The rumours intensified after the silence of Nwoko’s wife, Regina Daniels, who deactivated her Instagram account, leading to heightened public speculation.

In a statement released by his Director of Communications on Monday and shared on Nwoko’s Instagram page, alongside pictures of the Senator and Regina, the rumours were dismissed as “entirely baseless” and a product of malicious speculation, urging the public to disregard the claims.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumours alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him. We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation.”