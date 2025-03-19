The Rivers State Government has expressed shock over President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara while leaving Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who has been accused of fueling the state’s political crisis.

In a statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, the government described the development as unjust, noting that Governor Fubara has remained committed to constitutional order, peace, and good governance despite the political turbulence in the state.

Johnson emphasized that since assuming office, Fubara has prioritized the protection of lives and property while ensuring the progress of Rivers State. Even in the face of political instability, the governor upheld his constitutional duties and put the interests of the people above personal or political considerations.

Following President Tinubu’s intervention to broker peace, the Rivers State Government implemented the agreed terms in good faith, including reinstating commissioners who had previously resigned. Furthermore, the government swiftly complied with the Supreme Court’s ruling upon receiving the certified true copy of the judgment, demonstrating a commitment to legal and democratic processes.

However, the commissioner lamented that despite these efforts, lawmakers loyal to Wike, who is also a former governor of the state, have continued to obstruct peace and stability. He expressed surprise that while Fubara has been removed, Wike, whom he described as the principal actor in the crisis, remains in office.

“It is shocking that Mr. President sacked the governor and left his minister, who is the principal actor,” Johnson stated.

Reassuring the people of Rivers State, the commissioner emphasized that governance remains effective despite political challenges. Salaries have been paid, developmental projects are ongoing, and the state remains secure.

At this critical time, the government has called on Rivers residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding while reaffirming its commitment to engaging with all relevant institutions to uphold democracy and ensure that Rivers State continues to thrive.

“We have always been a resilient people, and we will face this situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process,” Johnson added.

The Rivers State Government maintains that it will continue to prioritize the well-being and prosperity of its citizens while navigating the unfolding political situation.