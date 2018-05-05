Kannywood loses actress Hauwa Maina

Prominent Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina, who died in Kano on Wednesday has been buried on Thursday in Kaduna, according to Islamic rites.

She was aged 48. And she is survived by two children.

Maina’s parents came from Biu in Borno State, but she was born and raised in Kaduna.

She had her primary education in Kaduna and Geidam, Yobe State. She completed her secondary education in Nguru, also in Yobe State. She had a National Diploma in Management from Kaduna State Polytechnic.

She began her acting career in 1998 and featured in more than one hundred movies including Nollywood soap operas. One of her famous roles was as Queen Amina of Zazzau.

She was trained as a movie director in the United States some years ago.

As an actress she won many awards including best actress SIM awards 2010, best Afro-Nollywood Award, London (2007).

The industry had been shaken since the news of her death broke on Wednesday night, with many tributes from Kannywood stars on the social media.