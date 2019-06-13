KIFA congratulates FG on Democracy Da

By Akeem Busari

Kanu International Football Academy (KIFA) has congratulated the Federal Government of Nigeria on the declaration and celebration of June 12 as the official Democracy Day.

In a statement signed and released by its National Coordinator, Prince Dapo Ajibade, KIFA remarked that the celebration of the day, evoked fond memories of the country’s struggles and strides towards lasting democracy.

” The celebration is indeed, historic in all ramifications. KIFA congratulates all Nigerians, home and diaspora.

” We believe also that a country can only thrive and progress in a peaceful environment. Much more, our athletes will also be able to achieve their goals under a steady and progressive setting,” he added.

Speaking further, the renowned football administrator and former boss of Ondo State Football Agency, further enjoined the government to shift its focus on the provision of facilities and the development of football in all parts of the country.

In his contribution, Nwankwo Kanu, who is the Chairman of the fast-growing football academy with centres spread across over 20 states, recalled the glorious days of Nigerian football.

He added that the academy aimed to help return Nigeria football to its pride of place.