The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has said Nigeria will not tolerate any form of disrespect from foreign nations towards its citizens.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday at the Defence Headquarters, Musa noted that Nigeria deserves respect on the global stage.

Musa at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies in Abuja last Thursday, revealed that he would have been absent from the event had his visa application not been denied by the Canadian Embassy.

Musa stated that while half of the Nigerian team was able to travel, he and several others were denied entry.

Expressing his displeasure over the matter, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, described the incident as both disrespectful and painful, adding that the country can “go to hell.”

Dismissing speculations that the Armed Forces were not invited, Musa clarified that the military was invited and all necessary protocols were followed.

He explained that the application process involved key government officials, including Ministers and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who had previously criticized the visa denials.

“On the issue of visa denial, it must be addressed at all levels. Nigeria is a great nation, and we deserve to be treated with respect. We received an official invitation, followed due process, and complied with all requirements. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of State, the NSA—everyone was aware of this journey,” Musa stated.

Expressing his disappointment, the Defence Chief revealed that key members of the Nigerian team, including the team captain, medical doctor, and physiotherapist, were denied visas.

“For reasons best known to them, many crucial team members were not granted visas. The question remains—why? I am, however, pleased that the Federal Government is addressing the matter,” he added.

Musa also commended the Nigerian participants at the Invictus Games, praising their courage and resilience.

“You have made Nigeria proud. Your determination and strength have left a lasting impact on everyone who has witnessed your journey. You embody the spirit of resilience—unconquered, unbroken, and unstoppable,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the welfare of injured military personnel, Musa assured that they would not be abandoned.

“As we celebrate our team’s achievements, we must also acknowledge the sacrifices of our service members. We must ensure that resources are allocated for their well-being and reintegration into civilian life. As the Chief of Defence Staff, I am committed to raising troop morale and ensuring that our personnel, especially those who have sustained injuries, receive the necessary support,” he said.

He also dismissed criticisms questioning why wounded troops were taken to the international competition.

“Some people, out of ignorance, question why we send troops abroad. But if you see those who have sacrificed their limbs or even their lives, you will understand. Other countries recognise the importance of supporting their wounded veterans, and we must do the same. Education should help us think critically and deeply about these matters,” he concluded.