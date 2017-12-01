Lagos will soon be third largest Africa’s economy, says Ambode

The Lagos State Government says the state is targeting being the third largest economy in Africa.

The state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, at a workshop on Thursday, added that the target was the reason his administration embarked on capacity building training for the state public servants.

Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr Benson Oke, described the workshop organised by the state’s Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions as a strategic move to prepare public servants for the challenges of being one of the most prosperous economies in Africa.

He said, “We are presently the fifth largest economy in Africa; we are determined to move from the fifth to the third largest economy in Africa.

“What this means is that we want to replicate most of the things obtainable in the United Kingdom, Soviet Union and other developed countries of the world in Lagos with little adjustment because of the difference of the social settings.”

Ambode said experience had shown that training increased productivity and helped to maximise the capacities of people in organisations such as the Lagos State Public Service.

He said apart from the benefits that the state stood to gain, he expected the civil servants to also benefit by becoming effective leaders and making better decisions in their works.