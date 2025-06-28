Six people were reportedly killed by an improvised explosive device planted at Eke Ubaheze Market in Awo‑Idemili, in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The explosion sparked confusion and widespread fear in Ubaheze and nearby communities.

The device detonated just after a middle‑aged woman, identified as Ngozi Umeh, unknowLandmineingly stepped on it.

Multiple sources in the village confirmed six fatalities and many injuries following the blast.

However, the Imo Police Command’s spokesman, Mr Henry Okoye, stated that only one person was killed, while five others sustained injuries.

He said, “The Imo State Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation, following an unfortunate incident that occurred on June 24, 2025, at about 14:30 hours, at Eke Ubaheze Market Square, Awo-Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area, Imo State, where an IED detonated, resulting in the death of one person and injury to five others.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion occurred when Ngozi Umeh ‘F, a middle-aged woman from Ubaheze village, stepped on a landmine suspected to have been planted by IPOB/ESN terrorists.

“She wasLandmine critically injured and later confirmed dead at the hospital, while five others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention. Upon receipt of the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, swiftly deployed operatives of the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, Tactical Teams, and personnel from Orsu and Orlu Divisions, to cordon off the area, evacuate victims, and sweep the market vicinity for any other planted IEDs.”

Okoye added that the area has been declared safe, and normal activities have resumed under enhanced security surveillance.

“In addition, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, has been directed to commence a comprehensive investigation aimed at unmasking and apprehending the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the deceased, late Ngozi Umeh, and prays for the quick recovery of the injured victims.”