As part of its continuous investment in the education sector, the NEPL/Seplat Energy Joint Venture has commissioned three new state-of-the-art Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) laboratories in Benin City, Edo State.

The three laboratories commissioned and handed over to the Edo State Ministry of Education on Thursday, June 26, 2025, are located at Niger College, Army Day Secondary School, and Oba Akenzua Secondary School.

These are in addition to the three existing STEAM Labs earlier commissioned at Ihogbe College, New Era College and Edo Boys High School, all in Benin City, to deepen the JV’s investment in education across its host communities.

The Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, thanked the government of Edo State, under His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo, for providing the enabling environment for the partners to deliver such strategic interventions in education.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Edo State Ministry of Education to provide quality education in the state. These STEAM Laboratories are designed to foster the development of critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovative skills among the students, preparing them for the challenges of the 21st Century,” she said.

She further pointed out that “The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) approach to learning is a holistic and interdisciplinary approach that encourages students to explore the connections between different subjects, igniting their curiosity and creativity.”

On his part, Governor Okpebholo, represented by the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, commended Seplat Energy and NEPL for not just investing in securing a better future for Edo people through education, but also for speedy delivery and supporting the Governor’s moniker as the “Education-loving governor of Edo State.”

He charged the students and the school authorities not just to make good use of the equipment but guard them jealously.

HE Okpebholo described the laboratories as a proof of the strategic partnership between Seplat Energy and the Edo State Government and people, which he would stop at nothing to sustain, in pursuit of his vision to ensure that every Edo child has access to quality education.

Deputy Manager, Sustainability, NEPL, Paul Omenogor, charged the students, school authorities and host community to maximise the use of the facilities and safeguard them to encourage the JV partners to make more similar investments.

On his part, Andrew Ijegbai, Edo State Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, applauded the JV partners for the great work they have done, both in supporting the vision of Governor Okpebholo and investing in quality education for the citizens.

In their remarks, Godwin Idemudia, Osemwenkhae Ezeilekhae, and Ipogah Michael, principals of Niger College, Army Day Secondary School, and Oba Akenzua Secondary School, respectively, expressed great delight at what the Seplat/NEPL JV has delivered to their various schools.

They conveyed their profound appreciation for the interventions, describing them as a game-changer for students and teachers alike. They also pledged to ensure the effective use and sustainability of the laboratories.

The STEAM Labs, which are fully equipped with modern educational tools including computer systems, internet access and subject-specific materials, aim to revolutionize the way Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics are taught in secondary schools.

The STEAM Lab initiative reaffirms Seplat Energy’s commitment to building the next generation of innovators, engineers, scientists and creative thinkers.

The events were well attended by stakeholders from the education sector, representatives of the NEPL/Seplat Energy JV, school administrators, and community leaders.