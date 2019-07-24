Lawan seeks amendment of Land Use Act

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has suggested the amendment of the Land Use Act of 1978 to address the problems of housing deficit in the country.

Lawan said this in Abuja on Monday at the 13th Abuja International Housing Show with the theme: ”Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainties”.

“I am aware that there are critical areas that require legislative intervention such as the land use act, the National Housing Fund, housing regulation, and many more enabling policies.

“It is in my agenda to see to it that all policies required to get us closer to our collective dreams are achieved,” he said.

Represented by Sen. Ashiru Oyelola, Lawan said that the show would be used to dialogue on developing issues.

He said it would be used to fashion out ways to work as a team of collaborators and proffer sustainable solutions that will improve the quantity and quality of housing delivery.

“It is indeed remarkable to have a platform like this for all major stakeholders in housing and construction to dialogue on developing issues and fashion out ways to work as a team.

“This will help the country proffer sustainable solutions that will improve the quantity and quality of housing delivery,” he said.

According to him, there is no better time for the country to move faster in its ambition to provide decent shelter for everyone.

`It is indeed a core mandate for us to deal with one of man’s greatest needs with the urgency and competence that it requires.

“As the Senate President, I recognise the importance of housing, and even more so, the ability of forums such as this to influence housing policies.

“There is a lot for everyone to take from a forum of this magnitude in order to contribute qualitatively to whatever our stakes are in the sub sector,” he noted.

The Managing Director of the show, Mr Festus Adebayo, reminded the audience that Abuja International Housing Show was not a talk show.

“We are here to use this medium to proffer practical solutions to familiar problems, with far reaching effects across the continent,” he said.

Adebayo said that the project was out to realise a housing sector that would not only shelter man, but contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), provide jobs and economic opportunities.

He said that the show would open doors of opportunities for developers, mortgage banks, investors and governments to access alternative and cheap finances for housing and construction projects.

“From previous experiences, developers and investors have been able to key into numerous funding options that are presented at the show,” he said.

Adebayo said that the previous shows were able to attract the right local and global audience with competitive value and substance.

Chairman on the occasion Ibrahim Bunu, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, said that assembling local and international stakeholders of repute to deliberate on the way forward for the critical sub-sector of the economy was no mean feat.

He said: “the global housing market including Nigeria is in desperate need of new ideas and alternatives to financing housing development.

“I am aware that recommendations from previous shows have greatly influenced housing legislation, innovations, and served as a platform to call relevant stakeholders to action.

“ I am confident that this event will demystify the barriers and suggest the most sustainable and practical approaches to a robust housing sector that not only provides shelter, but jobs and economic opportunities,’’ he said. – NAN.