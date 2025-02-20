As members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over control of local governments in Osun state, Governor Ademola Adeleke has accused the Inspector of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, of executing and imposing illegality on local councils in the state.

The Governor made the accusation while meeting top British diplomats, led by the Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Jonny Baxter, at his office in Osogbo on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke described the IGP’s role in attempting to enforce a non-existing court order as unfortunate, stressing the news to protect the rule of law in the state.

“It is unfortunate and a disservice to democracy that the Inspector General of Police is colluding with the APC to enforce a non-existing court order. This is a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria.

“You are in my state at a critical juncture in our political life. We face an existential threat to our democratic life from those who should protect democracy. We have made the best of efforts to guarantee peace on the unfolding local government question. I directed members of the political class to stay away.

“But the opposition, supported by the police, went ahead to break into the local government secretariats. Security men openly supported them to enforce illegality.

“Nonetheless, our local government election is holding on Saturday. Our people are ready for elections. We will not allow democracy to be destroyed.

“We call on the diplomatic community to take judicious note of the rape of democracy ongoing in Osun state. We particularly call attention to the negative role of security agents in the crisis. All stakeholders must abide by the rule of law in a democracy. There is no room for self-help”, he told the visiting diplomats.

In his remarks during the visit, British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter stressed the importance of democratic processes and the rule of law, urging all political actors to prioritize peace and dialogue over conflict.

“Nigeria is a key partner to the UK, and we encourage all stakeholders to uphold democratic values, ensure peaceful governance, and respect legal institutions.

“It is vital that law enforcement remains neutral and that political disputes are resolved through lawful channels,” Baxter said.